PICS: Sanjay Dutt misses dad Sunil Dutt on his 95th birth anniversary; ‘I will follow all that you have taught me’

Sanjay Dutt is the son of late legendary actors Nargis and Sunil Dutt. On various occasions, the actor is seen remembering and posting poignant notes in his parents’ remembrance. Now, today, on his father’s 95th birth anniversary, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor yet again dropped another heartwarming post in his remembrance.

Sanjay Dutt remembers his late father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary

Today, on June 6, a while back, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of monochromatic pictures. The first photo is a childhood photograph of Sanjay with his sister, Priya Dutt, and father Sunil Dutt. One can see, being a loving father, Sunil Dutt holding his daughter in his arms while Sanjay appeared to be playing with him.

The following photograph was another picture of the late legendary actor caught in a candid moment while reading a letter. Sharing the post, the Agneepath actor expressed in the caption, “Happy birthday dad, I miss you and love you, I have and will follow all that you have taught me, the values, and most of all to be a humble and a good human being who helps the needy, love you dad.”

Several fans also swamped the actor’s timeline with their heartfelt wishes.

Sanjay Dutt gets emotional remembering his mother Nargis Dutt on her birth anniversary

It was just a couple of days back, on Thursday, Dutt took to his Instagram handle and remembered his mother Nargis Dutt on her 94th birth anniversary. He paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother by sharing monochromatic pictures of her.

The first photo featured him from his youthful days while he posed with his mother for an endearing click while the legendary actress beamed a bright smile at the camera. The post concluded with another solo beautiful photograph of his mother. Alongside the post, he wrote, “Happy birthday mama, I miss you everyday, every minute, every second, I wish you were with me, leading the life you wanted me to and I hope I have made you proud, love you and miss you mama.”

Sunil Dutt was married to Nargis Dutt, and together they had three children, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt, and Namrata Dutt.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu movie iSmart Shankar.

