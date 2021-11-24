PICS: Sara Ali Khan advocates to 'Empower Women' as she is clicked; Malaika Arora keeps it comfy post workout

Bollywood celebrities are often clicked outside the gym. They promote a healthy lifestyle among the fans also. Well, some celebrities are fitness freaks including Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor among others. Sara is a follower of Pilates. The actress was today spotted in cool athleisure as she was seen making a quick exit. Malaika Arora was also seen outside the gym in athleisure.

Coming to Sara, she was seen wearing purple colour shorts paired with a white colour crop top. Her top had ‘Empower Women’ printed on it, which she strongly believes in. The actress kept her Pilates session makeup-free and flaunted her natural skin. The Atrangi Re actress kept her hair tied up.

Malaika, who is also a fitness freak, was spotted outside a gym. She was seen wearing grey colour shorts that she paired with a blacktop. The actress waved at the shutterbugs while sitting in the car.