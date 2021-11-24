PICS: Sara Ali Khan advocates to 'Empower Women' as she is clicked; Malaika Arora keeps it comfy post workout
Coming to Sara, she was seen wearing purple colour shorts paired with a white colour crop top. Her top had ‘Empower Women’ printed on it, which she strongly believes in. The actress kept her Pilates session makeup-free and flaunted her natural skin. The Atrangi Re actress kept her hair tied up.
Malaika, who is also a fitness freak, was spotted outside a gym. She was seen wearing grey colour shorts that she paired with a blacktop. The actress waved at the shutterbugs while sitting in the car.
Take a look at the photos here:
On the work front, Malaika is currently seen as the judge in the reality show India’s Best Dancer. The actress is very active on television. On the other hand, Sara was last seen in Hero No 1 with Varun Dhawan.
