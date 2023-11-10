PICS: Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan glow in white-gold outfits from Dhanteras’ celebrations

As today, the 10th of November, marks the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, every nook and corner of Bollywood seems to be relishing the festivities at its best. Actress Sara Ali Khan too seems to be rejoicing and celebrating the day with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. Have a look at Sara’s family photographs inside!

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh twin in white and gold on Dhanteras

On Dhanteras, the entire Bollywood fraternity seems to be enjoying the festive spirit as various celebrities have been sharing glimpses of the day’s celebrations on their social media accounts. Next in line is actress Sara Ali Khan, who also relished the day at its best with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sharing a heap of photographs on her Instagram account this evening, Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita can be seen wearing coordinated outfits in white and gold. While in the first picture, Sara can be seen being all smiles for the camera with her mother and brother, in the second photo, the actress can be seen with Ibrahim, as they exude their royal vibes.

In the last few pictures, the Kedarnath star can be seen posing happily and all glammed up in white and golden outfit. Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, “Happy Dhanteras.” Have a look at the pictures right here!

Here’s how fans reacted to Sara Ali Khan’s Dhanteras pictures

After Khan shared the photos on her social media account, a heap of reactions came pouring in from fans. A fan exclaimed, “Our favourite in one frame,” and another fan remarked, “OH MY GOD.”

Several other fans of the actress also wished her and her family a ‘Happy Dhanteras” in the comments section of her post.

Work front of Sara Ali Khan

The actress made her debut in 2018 and went on to star in several films including Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Up next, the actress has quite a few projects in her kitty such as Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro In Dino, and Murder Mubarak, among others.

ALSO READ: Inside Sara Ali Khan's intimate Diwali bash ft. Ananya Panday, mom Amrita Singh, Manish Malhotra and more