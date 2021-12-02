PICS: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday grace the red carpet in lehengas, Rohit Shetty & Mrunal Thakur also spotted

Several Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday graced the red carpet at an event in Mumbai. Sara can be seen wearing a lovely lehenga as she posed for the cameras. Ananya Panday also came for the event wearing a beautiful black lehenga. Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty also came for the event wearing a black suit. Mrunal Thakur who was recently seen in Kartik Aaryan led ‘Dhamaka’ also arrived for the event wearing a beautiful saree. All the celebrities graced the red carpet and posed for the cameras.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Rohit spoke about Sooryavanshi and the cinema-going culture in India. He said, “People have all kinds of theories, especially in our industry and it has been happening since the 80s. When VHS and VCR came, they said cinemas would shut down. When multiplexes came up, they said commercial films won’t do well. Only the people working know that the ground reality is completely different.” He added, “Obviously, it was challenging and a big risk but I had to take the risk and had to fight. Today, we are sitting with all the happiness and success”.

Take a look:

Rohit spoke about if he feels any pressure considering he has delivered back-to-back successes and said, “It’s a responsibility which keeps increasing with every passing film. I think I am the chosen one, lucky one because there are so many directors who are more talented than me. The kind of love I get and the popularity I have is just surreal for me. All I can do is work hard and that’s the only way to move ahead because I can’t go and thank everyone person.”

