PICS: Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar twin in black as they promote Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan has been creating a massive buzz of late courtesy her upcoming movie Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush and marks Sara’s first collaboration with these legends. And while Pataudi princess is elated to be a part of the movie, she has been busy promoting Atrangi Re with full zeal with her team. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara once again made the headlines with her fashion statement.

To note, Sara will be seen promoting the movie with Akshay and Aanand on The Kapil Sharma Show. In the pics, the Love Aaj Kal actress looked resplendent in her black choli which was paired with a black and golden lehenga and black dupatta. She had completed her look with open tresses and looked stunning in ethnics. On the other hand, Akshay kept it casual in a black sweatshirt and pyjamas which he had paired with a pair of white sneakers. This isn’t all. Aanand also wore a black shirt with grey jeans. Sara, Akshay and Aanand were all smiles as they posed together for the paps during the promotions.

Take a look at Sara, Akshay pics from Atrangi Re promotions:

To note, while Atrangi Re marks Sara’s first collaboration with Aanand, she has been all praises for the filmmaker. Talking about the experience of working with the director, Sara said, "Working with Aanand Ji has been all that any actor could want, so I'm truly grateful that he chose me to be his Rinku (her character in the film). Now I am eagerly waiting for more content to release for the audiences and see their response”