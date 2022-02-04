PICS: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor ensure to follow COVID 19 protocol as they exit their Pilates class

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are best friends. They not only do workouts together but travel also. Last year the actresses together went on a trip to Kedarnath and shared a lot of pictures on social media. However, it is a known fact that they are very particular when it comes to their workout sessions. The beauties don’t miss even a day of their workout and often get clicked taking classes from the same Pilates instructor. Today too, the duo was snapped together as they exited post a rigorous Pilates session together.

Sara was seen wearing a white colour short jumpsuit with her hair open. She was carrying a huge black colour bag and continued wearing a black mask. Her as usual polite nature of welcoming shutterbugs with a warm smile was seen today also. The actress before sitting in her car posed for the camera with a smile. On the other side, Janhvi opted for maroon colour jeggings and black full sleeves top. She also wore a mask adhering to COVID 19 protocols.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re and she has recently wrapped up the shooting of an untitled film co starring Vicky Kaushal. The shooting was done in Indore.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, a horror comedy. She will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry and Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actress also has Dostana 2 and Takht in her kitty. To note, she and her sister Khushi Kapoor was tested positive in the early month of January.

