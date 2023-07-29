Pics: Sara Ali Khan gives a SHOUT OUT to her ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s most-awaited movie of the year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has finally hit the screens, leaving the cinemagoers all impressed and delighted. While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are stealing thunder with their scintillating performances and sizzling chemistry, another star who is grabbing spotlight with her surprise cameo in the movie is the one and only, Sara Ali Khan!

Sara Ali Khan, who has shared the screen space with Ranveer in Simmba, has reportedly featured in a song, titled Heartthrob from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The electrifying song shows Sara Ali Khan shaking a leg with ‘Rocky’ Ranveer Singh.

Sara Ali Khan gives a shout out to Ranveer Singh

While heaps and praises are pouring in from all the corners for the roaring Rocky, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, who has slayed in the song Heartthrob like a sassy queen, has now given a shout to Ranveer in her latest Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sara Ali Khan posted a string of captivating photos of her with Ranveer Singh. Presumably clicked on the sets of the song, the photos show Ranveer and Sara striking different poses. In the photos, the duo can be seen donning designer costumes which they have worn in the song Heartthrob.

In the caption, while giving a shout out to the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani star, Sara wrote, “Mera Simmba, Sabka Rocky. Dahadte raho.” She also dropped a lion and fire emojis among a few other emojis in the caption and tagged Ranveer in her post. Happy by Sara’s gesture, Ranveer dropped several red emojis on her post in return.

Fans react to Sara Ali Khan’s cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Fans are going gaga over Sara Ali Khan’s cameo in Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They are flocking to the Kedarnath star’s comment section to praise her for her fiery cameo. Reacting to Sara’s post, a fan wrote, “@saraalikhan95 you came & ate it my slayer girl‼️” “The Cameo we never knew we needed this much”, commented another fan. “NAILEDDDDD THE APPEARANCE SISTERRRR”, read one of the many positive comments for Sara Ali Khan.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee. Besides Ranveer and Alia, the movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Released on July 28, the movie reportedly earned Rs. 11.50 crore on the first day of its release.

