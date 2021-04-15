  1. Home
PICS: Sara Ali Khan gives us breathtaking glimpse of her, Ibrahim, Amrita Singh’s trip to ‘paradise on earth’

Sara Ali Khan, who yesterday returned to Mumbai, has shared a series of photos and videos with a picturesque backdrop from her Kashmir trip. Take a look.
Mumbai
Yesterday, Sara Ali Khan had returned to Mumbai from her full-filled vacation in Kashmir. The Simmba star had jetted off to the hills with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh and a bunch of close pals. While she is back to the bay, looks like Sara still can’t get over her snowy holiday and is having a hangover of it. Well, her recent social media post proves the same. Reliving fond memories, the Coolie No 1 actress has shared a series of photos and videos from her vacation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared stunning pictures posing with Ibrahim, Amrita and her close pals. Alongside the photos, she wrote, “A little bit of paradise on earth Of people so wonderful there truly is a dearth @manan_tramboo.” In one of the photos, the actress can be seen enjoying snowfall and posing for the picture-perfect along with her mother and brother. Another shows Sara sharing the frame with her friends amidst a picturesque backdrop. One candid click shows the sister and brother duo enjoying a bonfire. She also shared a few videos with breathtaking views.  

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram posts below:

Meanwhile, Sara, who was last seen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1, is gearing up the release of her film Atrangi Re, directed by Anand L Rai. The forthcoming movie also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. It is bankrolled by T-Series and will release on August 6, 2021.

Sara is yet to announce her other projects.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali & Amrita keep it casual as they return to Mumbai post holidaying in Kashmir

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

