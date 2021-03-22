PICS: Sara Ali Khan heads to dad Saif Ali Khan's house with shopping bags to spend time with newborn sibling

Sara Ali Khan, who is awaiting the release of Atrangi Re, was recently spotted arriving at Saif Ali Khan’s house. The actress was at her casual best.

The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan has been making waves on social media thanks to her breathtaking photos. Of late, the Simmba star has been quite active on her handles and has been dropping her alluring photos. Recently, she was in the news for asking ‘marriage proposals’ and branded herself as ‘sundar, sushseel, and gharelu.” Not just on social media, Sara also manages to win hearts each time she heads out in the city. And, as Kareena Kapoor Khan & had welcomed their second bundle of joy, the actress is often spotted visiting them to meet the little munchkin.

Today, Sara was papped by shutterbugs outside Saif’s residence in Bandra. For the outing, the stunner kept it casual and sporty. In the photo, the Coolie No. 1 actress can be seen wearing a crop black top with matching trousers. The talented actress is also seen carrying a chic white bag. Sara can also be seen holding shopping bags as she makes her way inside. Sara can also be seen happily posing for paparazzi and waving at them in the pictures. The star kid looked elegant with her hair left open.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pictures below:

On the work front, Sara is awaiting the release of her film Atrangi Re. The movie has been directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars and Dhanush. The movie is slated to release on August 6 this year.

The actress was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 with .

