PICS: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan look stylish at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail night

Saif Ali Khan, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and his kids Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, are in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Sara and Ibrahim arrived early, and then later, Saif, along with Kareena and the kids, also joined. Now, Sara has shared some stylish pictures of herself, her dad, Saif, and her brother, Ibrahim.

Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan look stylish at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail night

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared some stunning shots of herself with her dad, Saif Ali Khan, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cocktail night. The actress looked gorgeous in all black look. She wore a corset-style top and paired it with a wide-legged pair of trousers. Sara completed her look with a statement choker neckpiece that looked stylish on her.

On the other hand, Ibrahim looked dashing in an all-white look. He wore a white blazer featuring a texture on the bodice and paired it with a lime-white shirt with the same matching texture work and white trousers. Brown shoes and a watch completed his classy look.

More celebs who attended the cocktail night

Besides Sara Ali Khan and family, many other Bollywood stars attended the cocktail night. Some of them to grace the event were Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor. Sports stars like MS Dhoni and Zaheer Khan also became a part of the event along with their spouses Sakshi Dhoni and Sagarika Ghatage Khan, respectively.

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan's work front

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal, which proved to be a Hit at the box office. Her upcoming films include Murder Mubarak, a thriller also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, and Vijay Varma. She will also be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, a film in which she will be seen as a courageous freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. The film's trailer is set to be released on March 4.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his acting debut in Bollywood with Dharma Productions's film Sarzameen, also starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. After that, he will be seen in a romantic comedy with Khushi Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan is currently working on the upcoming Telugu film Devara, which features him in an important role alongside Jr. NTR. He will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action film. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal recently that the film, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, has been titled Jewel Thief.