PICS: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others step out in style for AP Dhillon concert

You know you will have a good time when you turn up at an AP Dhillon concert. This Sunday, AP Dhillon had a massive concert at The Black Boxx at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai which was unsurprisingly a massive success. The current generation absolutely adores AP Dhillon, and the BTown youngsters have the same feelings. During the last concert in Delhi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were spotted vibing to the ‘Brown Munde’ hitmaker. Now, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kubbra Sait, Malvika Raj, and others were seen at Grand Hyatt to attend the concert.

In the pictures, the whole gang was seen all decked up for the concert night. Malvika Raj, who was recently seen in Squad, was spotted rocking an adorable green and grey checkered romper with a white shirt that had puffed sleeves with cute pink sneakers. Her attire gave major girl-next-door vibes. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan sported a neon green jacket and wore a cute mask with ‘Pinku’ written on it. Kubbra Sait looked extremely cool in her black silk vest and ripped blue jeans with hot pink sneakers. Her stylish mask chain and her pulled-back sleek bun hairstyle only enhanced her whole look multifold. Ibrahim Ali Khan, keeping it simple, was spotted in a light blue denim shirt and looked extremely handsome. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor looked concert ready in her grey attire and flowing hair. The entire squad looked all set to have music and a fun-filled Sunday at the concert.

Check out the pics:

