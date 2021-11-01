PICS: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor visit Kedarnath, former reminisces the old days 'where it all began'

Sara Ali Khan is a travel freak and loves to explore every part of the planet. If the actress is not working, then she sure would be traveling and adding another travel story to her diary. Well, off late, she has been extensively traveling within India. She has been sharing a lot of pictures from the destinations. Every time the actress travels, she is accompanied by her friends or industry friends. And this time, she has once again packed her bags and headed to Kedarnath with Janhvi Kapoor.

Well, both have been sharing pictures of their trip on Instagram. Sara has shared another set of pictures writing, “Back to where it all begun.” In the pictures, both actresses are seen full packed with woolen clothes. Sara is wearing a wine red colour jacket with a woolen cap and Janhvi is wearing a silver colour jacket. Both are flaunting their natural skin and are looking very beautiful. In other pictures, they are seen posing in front of the temple and offering prayers.

To note, Sara’s debut film Kedarnath was shot here. So, she also took a trip down memory lane while sharing the pictures.