PICS: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor wrap the Delhi schedule of Murder Mubarak: 'Until next time..'

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the film Gaslight, has collaborated with the noted director Homi Adajania. The film is titled Murder Mubarak and it also stars Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. On Wednesday, the team took to social media and shared pictures from the sets as they wrapped the Delhi shoot schedule. Sara shared a bunch of pictures with Homi and the entire team and penned a long note.

Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor share pics as they wrap the Delhi schedule of Murder Mubarak

Sara shared several pictures with her fans on Instagram. In the first picture, she was seen holding a clapboard on the sets while the other pictures featured her and the entire cast. She shared selfies with Karisma, Vijay and others. Along with it, she wrote, "That’s a Delhi Schedule Wrap. Thank you @homster for reminding me that the best thing we can do for ourselves is cultivate our instincts, respect our souls and only chase the truth. And in the midst of that purity, love and honesty we’ll make lifelong memories and hopefully capture some of it on celluloid. Jai Bholenath. Missing my pool, my sun, my moon, my morning dew on the grass, the sound of the peacocks and birds, my Dilli ka Khana, the sound of the Azan in old Delhi, spontaneous trips to Bangla Saab, driving past India Gate and so much more. Until next time hamari Rajdhani." Have a look:

Karisma also posted a bunch of pictures from the wrap-up party and wrote, "Wrap Mubarak. We missed Dimple aunty and Pankaj ji. What an incredible cast and crew to work with. #MurderMubarak." Sanjay Kapoor too shared pictures with his fans.

Work front

Apart from Murder Mubarak, Sara has an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

