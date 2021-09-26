PICS: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in ethnic & Yami Gautam stuns in a maxi dress

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most favourite actresses to get papped for the paparazzi. The way she greets the paps and waves at them has become a signature style. Well, talking about Yami Gautam, one cannot take their eyes off the gorgeous looking actress and she too has become one of the most-loved celebrities for the paps to capture in their lenses. Both Sara and Yami were clicked today in the city and we bet they would make your Sunday even more happening.

Yami Gautam wore a pretty maxi dress. Her dress came till her ankle and it was off-white in colour with abstract print. She tied her hair in a single ponytail and wore her long dangling gold Kashmiri earrings. Yami wore a wide smile and her face was glowing as always. She completed her look by wearing transparent heels. Talking about Sara Ali Khan, she was papped wearing a Salwar kameez. She too wore a white coloured outfit and paired it with a lovely green coloured dupatta. Sara kept her hair open, wore a bindi and matching green bangles. She waved at the paps and had her signature ‘namaste’ for them.