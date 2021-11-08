PICS: Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in ethnic attire; Ananya Panday opts for casuals as she steps out in the city

The Diwali fever has gone now and celebrities are now being spotted in the city. They are now coming out and meeting people for their work-related. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were spotted in the city today. The actresses were seen at different places. However, Sara was seen in her usual ethnic attire and Ananya was seen wearing casuals. The actress was in the news after NCB summoned her in Aryan Khan’s raid case. She was summoned for three days and grilled for hours. Her name came up after the department recovered a Whatsapp conversation.

Coming back to Sara Ali Khan, the actress opted for a beautiful block printed sharara and kurta paired with a white dupatta. She styled her outfit with pink colour jutti and was looking completely elegant. Well, the actress was also wearing a mask and kept her hair open. She as usual waved at the shutterbugs while sitting inside the car. The actress had recently traveled to Kedarnath with Janhvi Kapoor. She shared pictures on her Instagram. She loves to travel and never misses a chance of traveling.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has already completed the shooting of the film.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ananya Panday was seen wearing brown colour pants paired with a beige colour top. She posed for shutterbugs and even waved at them. The actress will be next seen in Liger with Vijay Devarakonda. Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has already completed the shooting of the film.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan is missing her ‘Iggy Potter’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on Bhai Dooj; Asks him to ‘come home soon’