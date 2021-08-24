PICS: Sara Ali Khan looks royalty in ethnic wear & Saif Ali Khan has a bike day out

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most favourite celebrities of the paps, and they never leave a chance to click the actress. Her signature ‘Namaste’ has become so popular and is loved by the photographers a lot. The diva was spotted in the city today looking gorgeous in her ethnic wear. Even was spotted in the city, and he could be seen having a bike day out with one of his staff. Unlike his daughter Sara, Saif sported casual attire.

Apparently, Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside Maddock Films office. She looked like royalty in her white salwar kameez with golden work. She wore a matching mask, left her hair open and wore matching golden bangles. Not to miss her Jhumkas and footwear, too, looked fab. As always, Sara greeted the paps very warmly. She smiled from behind the mask, posed for the shutterbugs and even waved at the paps while leaving. Indeed the actress looked like a vision in white, and it is hard to not get stunned by her pictures.

Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the Versova jetty. He looked very casual in his grey t-shirt and dark blue tracks. He paired it up with white sneakers and tied a red bandana around his forehead. The actor sat on a bike behind one of his staff. He, too, waved at the paps who captured him in their lenses.

Saif Ali Khan was recently vacationing with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in the Maldives. Well, Sara Ali Khan recently celebrated her birthday and grabbed all the attention.

