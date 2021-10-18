PICS: Sara Ali Khan looks uber cool in all white workout attire at the gym

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's fitness mantra is not hidden from anyone. But we also know that it certainly involves looking her stylish best whether it is a push-up or a plank she is performing. She has been giving us fitspiration for a while now. Sara loves her exercise routine and never misses it. She is often clicked coming out of the gym and every time the actress greets shutterbugs very warmly. Today, also she was spotted after her gym session.

Sara was spotted wearing all white outfit for the gym and she was looking very cool. The actress continued to wear her mask following the COVID 19 protocol. On this note, she had been often seen saying no to removing the mask. A few weeks ago her video had gone viral in which she was spotted schooling a small girl for not wearing a mask and telling her parents it is important for kids. Coming back to her today’s picture, the Kedarnath actress was looking fresh after her exercise dose.

Her flawless skin was making it more visible. She kept her hair open and walked very comfortably towards the car. She even stand and posed for the camera.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The actress has completed the shooting of the film. Her last film Coolie No 1 was released on the digital platform co starring Varun Dhawan.

