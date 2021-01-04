Pics: Sara Ali Khan makes heads turn in black leather jacket and denim jeans as she gets papped at the airport

The Simmba star is known and adored by the masses for her fabulous sartorial choices. Meanwhile, check out Sara’s recent airport pictures that will surely give you major fashion goals.

If there is one star who is known for her impeccable fashion sense in Bollywood, it is the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan. Be it a starry bash, casual outing in the city, or nailing an airport look, the Simmba star never fails to impress the fashion police. In fact, her stunning photos on social media also grab the utmost attention owing to her fabulous sartorial choices. As we speak of this, Sara has yet again wowed us with her dressing style.

Today, the Kedarnath star was spotted at Mumbai airport and happily posed for the paparazzi. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a black leather jacket with a black top and blue denim jeans. She completed her chic look with a pair of white sneakers that perfectly complemented her overall look. Sara tied her hair in a ponytail and looked lovely as she makes her way inside. In the pictures, she can be seen all smiles. The star kid is also seen wearing a white mask amid the ongoing COV19 pandemic. Sara is seen with her luggage bags in the pictures. Needless to say, ’s daughter is surely giving us all major fashion goals.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On the professional front, Sara was recently seen with in Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. She had been shooting for her next tilted Atrangi Re in Agra with and Dhanush and shared a glimpse of it on her social media handles. The upcoming film will be helmed by Aanand L. Rai and is among the highly awaited films of this year.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan is elated to be back home as she indulges in Christmas festivities again; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×