PICS: Sara Ali Khan makes Janhvi Kapoor jealous; Visits Gurudwara in Delhi with mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan is one actress who is super active on her social media. She loves to entertain her fans or should we call ‘darshaks’ through her pictures and videos that the actress keeps posting from her day-to-day life. Well, Sara never misses a chance to update her fans with her life. The actress flew down to Delhi today morning and can be seen having a gala time here. From making her friend Janhvi Kapoor jealous to flaunting her spiritual side with mom Amrita Singh at a Gurudwara in Delhi, she is making the most of her visit to the capital.

Sara Ali Khan chose to wear traditional attire for her visit to Delhi. She wore a white coloured salwar kameez and paired it with a pink coloured dupatta along with it. She also wore matching pink bangles to go with it. Taking to her Instagram stories, in the first picture we can see Sara posing with mom Amrita Singh at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. Amrita can be seen wearing a maroon coloured dupatta that she has taken all over her head. In the next picture, we can see the Kedarnath actress eating a kulfi, whereas Janhvi Kapoor can be seen getting jealous.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Atrangi Re which will also star south sensation Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she will also be seen in an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

