PICS: Sara Ali Khan opts for comfy casuals as she gets clicked post a workout

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the actresses in Bollywood who is known for her dedication towards fitness. The Pataudi princess is often seen dishing out major fitness goals and never misses a chance to hit the gym irrespective of her busy schedule. Besides, Sara is also known for her style statements and makes sure to make heads turn every time she steps out in the city. Interestingly, the Love Aaj Kal actress is making the headlines once again as she was clicked post her workout session.

In the pics, Sara was seen in an all black outfit. She had opted for a comfy black t-shirt which she had paired with a black pyjama, and slippers and was seen holding her sneakers in her hand.. Sara completed her look with a back pony and was also carrying a white handbag. Clearly, Sara is weekend post a rigorous workout. She also made sure to wear a mask as she made her way towards her car in wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post workout pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara has wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project with Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with Vicky and she shared a pic with her co-star on social media as she announced the wrap of the movie. In the caption, Sara wrote, “Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you”