PICS: Sara Ali Khan pens an emotional note as Kedarnath clocks 4 years; Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan has come a long way in her career. She made her acting in 2018 with the romantic drama Kedarnath . Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film cast also included late actor Sushant Singh Rajput . Today, the romantic drama has completed four years and the lead actress took to her social handle dropping some behind the scene pictures. She also penned down an emotional post in which she remembered the late actor. Earlier in the day, Abhishek Kapoor also shared pictures on his social handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Atrangi Re actress wrote, “4 years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will. I’d do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars, and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset and moonrise, listen to the sound of the river, enjoy every plate of Maggi and Kurkure, wake up at 4am to get ready, be introduced and directed by Gattu sir, and just be Mukku all over again. Thank you for a lifetime of memories. #JaiBholenath. And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.”

Take a look at the pictures here: