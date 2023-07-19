PICS: Sara Ali Khan pens poetic lines as she relives surreal beauty of Sonamarg

Sara Ali Khan has been grabbing headlines for her mesmerizing performance in the recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. The actress is not only a lover of the lights-camera-action world but also an adventurer. Whenever she gets time off her busy schedule, Sara packs her bag and goes on a vacation. A while ago, the actress shared a bunch of photos from her Sonamarg vacation and penned a beautiful message.

Sara Ali Khan relives surreal beauty of Sonamarg

Taking to her Instagram, Sara shared some glimpses of her Sonamarg vacation. In the first picture, the 27-year-old actress can be seen posing on the top of a rock beside a river. The second and third picture shows the actress adoring a goat. and enjoying a cup of tea. While the last picture won the hearts of fans as Sara posed with the little children.

Sharing the pictures, the Kedarnath actress wrote, " When the soul is content and the hamstrings are sore...Bakri se phir bacchon se ki dosti...And then we had the chai I adore."

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Sara Ali Khan dropped her Sonamarg vacation photos, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Last one (red heart emoji)." Another commented, "View & You." "Love button for sara," wrote a third fan. Another comment read, "Kashmir and sara has a separate love story." Others dropped fire and heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film performed well at the box office. She has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline. The actress is set to appear in Anurag Basu's film anthology Metro In Dino and also has a period drama named Ae Watan Mere Watan.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan reveals ticking different levels of success after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: I'm proud of my work