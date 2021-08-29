PICS: Sara Ali Khan & Radhika Madan give a comfy touch to the airport look as their Ladakh vacay ends

Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal were giving all of us some major travel goals as these three girls were vacationing in Ladakh. Sara’s Instagram was filled with pictures of the beautiful scenic views and the three of them having a gala time. Their vacation has finally come to an end as Sara and Radhika were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the paparazzi's favourite muses. They never fail to click the actress whenever she steps out of her house. Well, this time too Sara was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she was returning from Ladakh with her buddy Radhika Madan. Both the actresses were sporting casual attire. Sara was seen in all-black attire. She wore black track pants with a black crop top and a black cap. She was dragging her suitcase from one hand and had a white coloured funky sling bag with ‘disco’ written on it. Radhika Madan on the other hand, looked classy as she wore blue denim and paired it with a black tank top and wore a brown jacket that was falling from one shoulder in style. She also wore black sunglasses. Sara covered her face with a black mask and Radhika covered her face with a red mask.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and has been shot in several locations in India including Agra, New Delhi and Varanasi. Besides this, the film is being produced by Aanand and Bhushan Kumar. Sara also reportedly is a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar.

