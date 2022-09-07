PICS: Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan arrive at T-Series office; Seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings

T-Series’ head Bhushan Kumar and his wife Divya Khosla Kumar welcome Lord Ganesha at their T-Series office in Mumbai every year, and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm. A lot of Bollywood celebrities visit the office to seek blessings from Bappa, and recently the paparazzi spotted Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan arriving at T-Series office for Ganpati darshan. The young celebs were dressed in their ethnic best as they offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Sidharth Malhotra was spotted in a red kurta as he sought blessings from Ganpati Bappa, while Varun paired a sky blue printed kurta with denims. Sara looked ethereal in a white ethnic ensemble which she accessorized with minimal jhumkis, bangles and juttis. The actress posed for the paparazzi as she arrived at the T-Series office and was seen greeting the paps with her signature ‘namaste’ pose. Check out the pictures below.