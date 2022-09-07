PICS: Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan arrive at T-Series office; Seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings
Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were recently spotted by the paparazzi as they made their way to the T-Series office for Ganpati darshan.
T-Series’ head Bhushan Kumar and his wife Divya Khosla Kumar welcome Lord Ganesha at their T-Series office in Mumbai every year, and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm. A lot of Bollywood celebrities visit the office to seek blessings from Bappa, and recently the paparazzi spotted Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan arriving at T-Series office for Ganpati darshan. The young celebs were dressed in their ethnic best as they offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.
Sidharth Malhotra was spotted in a red kurta as he sought blessings from Ganpati Bappa, while Varun paired a sky blue printed kurta with denims. Sara looked ethereal in a white ethnic ensemble which she accessorized with minimal jhumkis, bangles and juttis. The actress posed for the paparazzi as she arrived at the T-Series office and was seen greeting the paps with her signature ‘namaste’ pose. Check out the pictures below.
A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan posted a picture with her mom Amrita Singh as they welcomed Ganpati home. The actress was seen posing in a gorgeous orange suit, and wishing her fans, she wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi...Ganpati Bappa Morya #duttacharaja".
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight co-starring Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.
Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, will be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.
Sidharth Malhotra has some interesting projects in the pipeline that include Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn, Yodha co-starring Disha Patani, and Mission Majnu, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.
