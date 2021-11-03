In Pics: Sara Ali Khan slays in pretty white suit, Emraan Hashmi & Bhushan Kumar snapped at T series office

The festive mode is on for everyone all across the country and it seems that even Bollywood celebs have embraced the celebration with great zeal. On Dhanteras, 2021, actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted in the city donning a gorgeous suit. The actor's preference for playful outfits that blend comfort with style has always left the fashion police stunned. The young actor’s daily wardrobe is punctuated by breezy styles, from her wide collection of striking blouses to her staple cotton kurtas.

The Kedarnath star often opts for attire that are comfortable and come with standard details including bold prints, interesting cuts and sleeves. Speaking of which, her latest appearance in a stunning cotton kurta set has once again left us amazed. Apart from her, even Dybbuk actor Emraan Hashmi was spotted outside the T series office alongside producer Bhushan Kumar. Hashmi for a stunning graphic t-shirt. On the other hand, Bhushan Kumar kept it simple in black. Take a look at the photos below:

In terms of work, Emraan Hashmi’s horror flick Dybbuk recently released via OTT platform. He will next feature alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the much-awaited actioner Tiger 3. Speaking of Sara Ali Khan, she last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. In the recent past, her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next has also made headlines.

ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan, Khushi & Janhvi Kapoor are vision in white as they join Manish Malhotra for festive dinner