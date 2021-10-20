PICS: Sara Ali Khan slays in Zebra print short dress & it's the perfect date night outfit you need

Sara Ali Khan is only a few films old in Bollywood but the actress has managed to steal the limelight every once in a while. Apart from impressing fans with her acting chops on the silver screens, Sara also seems to have aced the fashion and social media game. The actress is quite an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with netizens, who are frequently in awe of her. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara posted a series of pictures on the gram looking extremely gorgeous and it’s all the fashion inspiration you need.

A few moments back, Sara took to the photo-blogging app Instagram and posted quite a few looks. The actress looked stunning in a black and white strappy dress with zebra prints. Sara’s confidence and panache took her hot avatar several notches higher. She opted for a glammed-up makeup look. However, she did not don any accessories and let the pretty dress do the talking. Her hair was styled in waves, and she wrapped up the look with a pair of stilettoes. Sara struck several photogenic poses as the camera clicked her.

Sharing these pictures, Sara wrote a fitting caption with some wordplay on her dress. It read, “Zebras never change their stripes”.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The dubbing for the film is going on and Sara has even shared glimpses of it on social media. The film will reportedly have Sara in a double role. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and backed by him. Besides this, Sara also was a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. However, reportedly, the film has been put on the backburner.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan pampers herself with THIS heavenly dessert on Tuesday night; We can’t help but relate