PICS: Sara Ali Khan snapped post-gym; Kiara Advani dons ethnic attire as she returns from Amritsar

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the Bollywood industry. The actress takes her fitness quite seriously. She often makes heads turn whenever she steps out of her house. Earlier today, she was snapped exiting her Pilates class and heading towards her car when the paparazzi spotted her. The Love Aaj Kal actress sported her favourite Pilates girl tank top in black alongside gym shorts to complete the look. She also held a coffee mug in her hand and posed for the shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was also snapped by the paparazzi today. The actress was in Amritsar, Punjab shooting for her upcoming Telugu political drama film, RC 15, co-starring Ram Charan, directed by S. Shankar. Earlier, this week, the Kabir Singh actress flew to Amritsar and now she was seen at the airport as she returned to Mumbai and as always, she looked gorgeous. The actress donned an ethnic wear, and before heading inside the car, she posed for the paps and smiled at them.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani's photos:

On the work front, Sara will be seen next opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. She also has Gaslight which stars Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey, helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, who had also helmed Taurani’s Bhoot Police. Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Tabu. Next, she also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. The actress will also share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera

