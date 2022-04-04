PICS: Sara Ali Khan snapped post gym, Nysa Devgan leaves Mumbai after brief stay in the city.

The paparazzi had a busy day in the city as several actors were snapped out and about. While the Mumbai airport saw a lot of celeb activity, the paps also papped the regular celebs. One such celeb snapped was Sara Ali Khan. After shooting for many days in Gujarat for Gaslight with Vikrant Massey, Sara returned to Mumbai and resumed her gym workout. The actress was snapped exiting and heading towards her car when the paparazzi spotted her.

Donning a black crop top and black and neon shorts, Sara was all smiles for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa was also snapped at the Mumbai international airport. The young star kid, who is currently studying in Switzerland, was seen leaving the city. Nysa was in India for a brief stay and looks like she will resuming her studies soon.

Nysa wore comfortable pink joggers which she paired with a white crop top. The youngster's airport look was easy going and she carried a large green bag.

Check out Sara and Nysa's photos below:

Apart from Sara and Nysa, the paparazzi also snapped Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor in the city post their workout.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor & Ananya Panday snapped in the city kicking off Monday blues in style; PICS