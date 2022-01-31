PICS: Sara Ali Khan spotted in comfy athleisure at the airport as she returns from Kashmir

Sara Ali Khan who was on a dreamy vacation in Kashmir has returned to Mumbai on Monday evening. The 26-year-old actress flooded her Instagram with vacation pictures as she was holidaying with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She enjoys a huge fan base and keeps treating them with photos and videos on Instagram. As she returned from the vacation, the Kedarnath actress was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. Sara gave major airport look goals as she got papped in the city.

In the photos, Sara was seen donning a comfortable black color athleisure wear. She also carried a hot pink color sling bag which was adding a touch of color in an overall monochromatic look. The Atrangi Re actress also kept the COVID-19 precautionary norms in mind and wore a black mouth mask. Sara’s overall look was definitely insta-worthy and gave inspiration to the fashionholics. However, the actress did not stop by to pose for the paparazzi as she was seen at the arrival at the airport.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Sara has recently wrapped shooting for her next flick with Vicky Kaushal. The shooting for the film was mainly done in Indore and Sara kept treating her fans with behind the photos pictures from the set on Instagram. The Laxman Utekar’s next is yet to be titled. The actress was last seen in the film Atrangi Re which also featured Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in lead roles.

