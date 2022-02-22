PICS: Sara Ali Khan spotted for Pilates session in black shorts and blue mask

Most Bollywood actresses are fitness enthusiasts and are often seen flaunting their love for it. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday to name a few regularly get clicked outside the gym. Well, the Atrangi Re actress is a Pilates girl and there is no denying fact to it. She is often spotted flaunting her love for Pilates on her T-shirts and athleisure. Sara today got photographed by the paparazzi on Tuesday. Sara, in a black top and a pair of black shorts, checked off Pilates session in style. Yesterday she was spotted at Kareena Kapoor’s house for Jeh's first birthday.

Sara looked as usual very pretty in athleisure. Her car was seen arriving in the premises and she made sure to pose for shutterbugs before entering the building. The actress was also carrying a huge bag and continued to wear a blue colour mask even while getting papped. The Atrangi Re actress religiously follows COVID 19 protocols issued by the government. To complete the look, Sara wore a simple sandal. To note, she was last seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

She has recently completed the shooting of her next film with Vicky Kaushal. The title of the film has not been declared but it is being reported that it is a romantic drama.

Take a look here:

The first look of the film has also been released but fans are eagerly waiting for the teaser. Apart from this, the actress has not announced her next project till now.

