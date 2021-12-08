PICS: Sara Ali Khan thanks AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil for giving soul to ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan has made her mark in the film industry by giving us some incredible performances. Over the years, Sara has gained a huge army of fan following and the actress is now set to entertain her audience once again. Sara will next be seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ opposite Akshay Kumar and south star Dhanush. Yesterday, the makers launched the film’s music album at a grand concert. The event was attended by Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Bhushan Kumar, Aanand L Rai, and Irshad Kamil. The songs of the movie are beautifully composed by A. R. Rahman, with soulful lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Sara shared some glimpses from the grand event on her Instagram page and expressed gratitude towards the composer and lyricist for creating beautiful songs for ‘Atrangi Re’. Sara wrote, “Atrangi Re full album out now. Thank you @arrahman and @kamil_irshad_official for giving us the soul of our film.” A.R. Rahman during Atrangi Re’s music launch had said, “When a film and its plot travels around India, the music needs to move with the story too, and mirror the moods and sentiments of the characters. Stories like Atrangi Re give us the opportunity to try out something different musically. My best wishes to the entire team: Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.”

Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times, the Simmba actress opened up about her movie getting an OTT release and said, “My initial reaction was feeling bad because I do films for the big screen, I believe in that experience. Then I also realised, for the lack of a better word, what the aukaat of an actor is. It’s not my decision. I love Aanand ji, he made me love myself when I didn’t love myself, so I am not one to suddenly question his thought process. Jo bhi kiya hoga, bauhaut soch samajh ke kiya hoga. Ultimately, for me it matters that you watch the film. If I reach more eyes, I win. As long as you can watch the film and have a smile, I am happy.”

The romantic drama, helmed by Aanand L Rai, will be witnessing digital release on 24 December. Apart from ‘Atrangi Re’, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Coolie No 1, also starring Varun Dhawan. There have been reports that Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have been roped in for Laxman Utekar’s upcoming rom-com.

