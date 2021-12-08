PICS: Sara Ali Khan's tracksuit will remind you of Squid Game, Kareena Kapoor glams in green as they head out
Sara was clicked outside the T-series office. She was clad in red joggers with a jacket and was looking beautiful. Her attire will make you remember of popular show Squid Game. As usual, she greeted the shutterbugs with folded hands and a charming smile. Recently, during the music launch event of the song Chaka Chak, one of the security guards had misbehaved with media personnel which she the actress didn't quite appreciate. She even apologized and also scolded the security guard. The video of the same had gone viral.
As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress was clicked while coming out of the clinic. She was seen wearing a green top that she paired with blue jeans. Adhering to COVID-19 protocol, the actress was wearing the mask and carried a huge bag.
Take a look at the pictures here:
On the work front, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film also stars Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is one of the leading parts. Directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is produced by Aamir Khan, Viacom18, and Paramount Pictures.
Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer to now release in April 2022: Report