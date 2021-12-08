PICS: Sara Ali Khan's tracksuit will remind you of Squid Game, Kareena Kapoor glams in green as they head out

Bollywood celebrities being spotted in Mumbai city ain't very new. They are always seen going out and about in the city and sometimes, they even acknowledge shutterbugs. Well, today, the Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted at different places in the city. Both were seen in their casuals best and looked stunning in simple attire. Sara is gearing up for her next release Atrangi Re which has eventually become the talk of the town after its trailer was released. The romantic drama will be released this month on December 24 on an OTT platform.

Sara was clicked outside the T-series office. She was clad in red joggers with a jacket and was looking beautiful. Her attire will make you remember of popular show Squid Game. As usual, she greeted the shutterbugs with folded hands and a charming smile. Recently, during the music launch event of the song Chaka Chak, one of the security guards had misbehaved with media personnel which she the actress didn't quite appreciate. She even apologized and also scolded the security guard. The video of the same had gone viral.

As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress was clicked while coming out of the clinic. She was seen wearing a green top that she paired with blue jeans. Adhering to COVID-19 protocol, the actress was wearing the mask and carried a huge bag.