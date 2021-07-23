PICS: Second time mom to be Neha Dhupia nails maternity fashion, gets papped along with Angad Bedi
Actress Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi have recently hit the headlines. The couple recently announced their second pregnancy and left all fans pleasantly amazed. The couple already has a daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Almost two years after welcoming their first child, Neha and Angad are all set to welcome another family member. On Thursday, the paparazzi spotted the duo in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Roadies fame Neha looked stunning in a long blue dress with an overcoat on top. The actress surely nailed her maternity fashion. Meanwhile, Angad kept it casual as he sported a black t-shirt and grey trousers.
Take a look:
Angad has been sharing updates with his fans on social media. Recently, he also posted a small glimpse of mommy-to-be in the gym sweating it out. In the picture, Neha’s trainer stood right in front of her guiding her through the workout session. Angad wrote “Mommy to be” in the clip, and it is clear that even he was in awe of his wife.
Also Read: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announce they're expecting their second child; Share perfect family photo