PICS: See how Esha Deol celebrated her fit & fabulous 40th birthday with Hema Malini, Abhay Deol & others

Esha Deol recently turned 40 and made sure to celebrate and mark the special day with her loved ones. The actress had mum Hema Malini in attendance for a small birthday bash that she hosted at her place. Apart from mum, Esha's closest friends arrived and made her feel super special with their presence.

Cousin Abhay Deol was also in attendance and the duo struck a happy pose for the camera. Taking to Instagram, Esha shared a series of photos, that included a glimpse of the birthday celebrations. Fardeen Khan and Tusshar Kapoor also were the other guests who attended the party.

Sharing the photos and a birthday video, Esha wrote, "Had a lovely birthday celebration with my loved ones. I want to thank each and everyone of you for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings. I have personally read & seen all the wishes you all have sent me & I am truly touched with so much love coming my way. Love & gratitude #happybirthday #happybirthdayEshaDeol #birthdaycelebration

#gratitude Thank you to all my peeps for making it special."

Esha's cake also was apt as it read, "40 Fierce, Fit and f****** fabulous." Well, we couldn't agree more.

Take a look at Esha Deol's birthday photos below:

