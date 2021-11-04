PICS: See how Esha Deol celebrated her fit & fabulous 40th birthday with Hema Malini, Abhay Deol & others

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 09:08 AM IST  |  492
   
PICS: See how Esha Deol celebrated her fit & fabulous 40th birthday with Hema Malini, Abhay Deol & others
PICS: See how Esha Deol celebrated her fit & fabulous 40th birthday with Hema Malini, Abhay Deol & others
Advertisement

Esha Deol recently turned 40 and made sure to celebrate and mark the special day with her loved ones. The actress had mum Hema Malini in attendance for a small birthday bash that she hosted at her place. Apart from mum, Esha's closest friends arrived and made her feel super special with their presence. 

Cousin Abhay Deol was also in attendance and the duo struck a happy pose for the camera. Taking to Instagram, Esha shared a series of photos, that included a glimpse of the birthday celebrations. Fardeen Khan and Tusshar Kapoor also were the other guests who attended the party. 

Sharing the photos and a birthday video, Esha wrote, "Had a lovely birthday celebration with my loved ones. I want to thank each and everyone of you for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings. I have personally read & seen all the wishes you all have sent me & I am truly touched with so much love coming my way. Love & gratitude #happybirthday #happybirthdayEshaDeol #birthdaycelebration

#gratitude Thank you to all my peeps for making it special." 

Esha's cake also was apt as it read, "40 Fierce, Fit and f****** fabulous." Well, we couldn't agree more. 

Take a look at Esha Deol's birthday photos below: 

Esha Deol recently in a chat with Pinkvilla reflected on her growing up years and mum Hema Malini. Click the link below to read more. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: It was difficult to watch mom with other co actors, says Esha Deol on mom Hema Malini 

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$344.86 (14%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Microfiber Lining Cushion Texture Cover Shockproof Protective Anti-scratch Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 Coral Red

Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Micro...

$9.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All