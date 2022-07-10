PICS: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam greet fans outside Mannat on Bakrid; Netizens call it 'Perfect Eidi'

Shah Rukh Khan is an actor who needs no introduction. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, King Khan greeted his fans, stationed outside his Mumbai residence Mannat along with his little munchkin AbRam Khan. The Om Shanti Om actor stood on the balcony of his house and was seen waving and throwing flying kisses at his crazy fans. The photos of the actor have been making rounds on social media and fans can't seem to get enough of the same.

As always, Shah Rukh was looking dapper as ever clad in a simple white t-shirt, blue denim pants, and shades. His son AbRam, on the other hand, sported a red t-shirt and black pants. Meanwhile, fans of Shah Rukh hooted and screamed as the actor greeted them on the occasion with an appearance at Mannat. This is the second time this year that the actor has greeted his fans on Eid. Earlier in May, SRK greeted his fans on Eid.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam PICS:

