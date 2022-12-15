PICS: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji twin in black as they get clicked at the airport

Shah Rukh Khan has been trending in the news after his upcoming film Pathaan teaser has been released. Recently, the makers have also released the first song which is getting a lot of appreciation from the fans. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Well, amid this, the actor was spotted at the airport today. He was trying to hide his face with a cap. Along with him, Rani Mukerji was also spotted at the airport. Both were twining in black coloured outfits.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani

The Pathaan actor did not pose for the shutterbugs as he straight away walked inside the airport. While going inside, glimpses of him were clicked by the camera. He was seen wearing a black outfit with a black cap. Before him, Rani was spotted in a black saree. She was looking gorgeous in ethnic wear. The actress tied her hair in a bun style with nude makeup. She opted for kohled eyes and big stud earrings. Rani also did not pose for the camera.