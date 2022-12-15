PICS: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji twin in black as they get clicked at the airport
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji both have worked in many films together.
Shah Rukh Khan has been trending in the news after his upcoming film Pathaan teaser has been released. Recently, the makers have also released the first song which is getting a lot of appreciation from the fans. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Well, amid this, the actor was spotted at the airport today. He was trying to hide his face with a cap. Along with him, Rani Mukerji was also spotted at the airport. Both were twining in black coloured outfits.
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani
The Pathaan actor did not pose for the shutterbugs as he straight away walked inside the airport. While going inside, glimpses of him were clicked by the camera. He was seen wearing a black outfit with a black cap. Before him, Rani was spotted in a black saree. She was looking gorgeous in ethnic wear. The actress tied her hair in a bun style with nude makeup. She opted for kohled eyes and big stud earrings. Rani also did not pose for the camera.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Shah Rukh Khan:
Shah Rukh Khan will star in three films in 2023: Yash Raj Films' Pathaan, Jawan and later in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. Recently, a video of him visiting Vaishno Devi had gone viral. He covered his face as he visited the temple ahead of Pathaan's release. Later, images were also released.
Rani Mukerji’s work front:
It’s been a long time since the actress has been seen on the silver screen. She was last seen Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Next, she will be seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The film was announced on her birthday this year. Recently, the first look was released, In the picture, Rani is seen dressed in an ethnic suit while holding a soft toy and a few packets of medicines. The film will be released in theatres on 3rd March 2023.
ALSO READ: Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Rani Mukerji's first look and release date REVEALED
A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their so... Read more