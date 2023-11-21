PICS: Shah Rukh Khan dons suave look for Dunki promotions; fans call him ‘Emperor Khan’

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying a stellar year in cinema, having delivered two blockbuster hits, Pathaan and Jawan. Currently, he is gearing up for his highly anticipated film Dunki, collaborating with director Rajkumar Hirani. The superstar has recently initiated the long-awaited promotional activities for the movie. In the latest images circulating on social media, Shah Rukh exuded elegance in a dapper appearance, earning praise from his enthusiastic fan base, whose excitement has reached new heights.

Shah Rukh Khan wears charming look for Dunki promotions

On Tuesday, November 21, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, took to Instagram to unveil fresh snapshots of the actor. Shah Rukh donned a sophisticated ensemble, featuring a white shirt paired with a stylish blue blazer and complementing gray pants. His suave appearance was accentuated by the addition of sleek blue aviators.

Pooja shared the captivating images in three distinct color tones, and penned a caption that invited followers to "Experience every shade of life... on this Journey of Dunki (डंकी). Get ready to come along with us in 30 days.. #DUNKI."

Have a look!

Fan reactions to Shah Rukh Khan’s look for Dunki promotions

Shah Rukh Khan's latest pictures have become a canvas for fans to express their love and admiration. Overflowing with appreciation, followers also eagerly shared their excitement for the upcoming movie, Dunki. One enthusiast exclaimed, "So elegant, so beautiful, just looking like an Emperor!" Another echoed the sentiment with the title "Emperor Khan." A fan stated, "We are ready for #DUNKI.... Dunki >>> Jawan >>> Pathaan." Someone hailed him as the "Most handsome Man," while another declared, "He is pride of India."

More about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki

The makers of the movie unveiled its first look on the joyous occasion of King Khan's 58th birthday, much to the delight of eager viewers. Apart from Shah Rukh, essaying the role of Hardy, the star-studded cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios, the film is to release in theaters in India on December 22, just in time for the festive Christmas season.

