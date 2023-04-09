PICS: Shah Rukh Khan meets acid attack survivors in Kolkata; Fans call him 'King of hearts'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently riding high on the success of Pathaan, was recently seen visiting Kolkata to watch his cricket team play against Virat Kohli's team. He was seen leaving with his daughter Suhana Khan and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor. The videos and pictures from the stadium took over the Internet in no time. Post the match, he was seen meeting acid attack survivors.

Shah Rukh Khan poses with acid attack survivors in Kolkata

SRK's fan clubs have shared his pictures from Kolkata. He took out time to meet acid attack survivors. In the pictures, he is seen dishing out dapper vibes in a black shirt and ripped jeans. The superstar is seen happily posing with all of them. They were over the moon to meet their favourite actor. Have a look:

Soon after the pictures were shared on social media, fans were seen reacting to them. A fan wrote, "He's really doing great humanity. Mr. Khan. You're not only blessed with a great wit but also a lovely heart. King khan." Another fan wrote, "King of hearts for a reason." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Work front

After Pathaan, SRK is all set to be seen in Atlee's Jawan. He is currently busy shooting for the film in the city. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Apart from this, he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film will be released during Christmas 2023. Fans are excited to see him in both films as they will mark SRK's first collaborations with Atlee and Hirani.

