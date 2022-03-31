PICS: Shah Rukh Khan obliges fans with selfies at Dubai airport as he returns home after Pathaan shoot.

Shah Rukh Khan has officially wrapped up the Spain schedule of Pathaan shoot with Deepika Padukone. King Khan has been ruling social media with his looks from the island of Mallorca. Not just that, Shah Rukh Khan also met several Indian fans in Spain and his selfies went viral on social media. On Thursday morning, SRK reached Mumbai but looks like the actor had to stopover in Dubai for a connecting flight.

At the Dubai airport, needless to say, SRK's presence caused a frenzy and led the airport staff to throng him for selfies. A few photos of SRK from the Dubai airport have now surfaced on social media. Thanks to fan clubs, we got a glimpse of the same as SRK obliged his fans for a few selfies.

In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing a black tee, a black hoodie jacket and a black cap. He kept his sunglasses on as he made his way through the airport. Take a look at SRK's Dubai airport photos:

Upon reaching Mumbai, SRK had changed into a white tee with light blue denims and sported the same cap. At the Mumbai airport, the paparazzi were waiting for SRK as the actor arrived with his manager Pooja Dadlani and his security.

