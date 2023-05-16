PICS: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and others enjoy a get-together at Karan Johar's house

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen recently with Pathaan. He teamed up with director Siddharth Anand and the film turned out to be his highest-grosser of all time. The film went on to break several records at the box office. Post enjoying the massive success of the film, SRK is now busy shooting for his next films, Jawan and Dunki. Amid his busy schedule, he was seen arriving at Karan Johar's house on Monday night. He directly came to his house post attending his wife Gauri Khan's book launch event in the city. Siddharth Anand too arrived with his wife Mamta Anand.

Shah Rukh Khan and others arrive at Karan Johar's house

The paparazzi caught SRK arriving at KJo's house in his brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan that he bought recently. However, they couldn't get a glimpse of the actor as the backseat was covered with a black cloth. On the other hand, Siddharth and his wife Mamta were seen posing for the media after they arrived at the venue. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant was also seen at Karan's house. Even Rani Mukerji made an appearance days after her mother-in-law Pamela Chopra passed away. She was seen sporting a floral outfit. The actress was clicked while leaving Karan's house. Reportedly, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were also present at Karan's house. It is still unclear if they all met for a quick reunion or a house party. Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh was seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The audience loved watching the trio on the big screen. The film also featured Salman Khan's special appearance. Next, SRK will be seen in Atlee's Jawan alongside Nayanthara. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in key roles. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Their pictures and videos from Kashmir recently went viral as they were shooting there. SRK is currently busy shooting for his special appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. He will be seen as Pathaan in the film also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

