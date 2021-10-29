In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mannat after Aryan Khan’s release from prison gets delayed

The past few weeks were extremely tough for Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan Khan was booked by the NCB in an alleged drug case. The superstar’s son was behind the bar for over three weeks, amid this, his bail plea was also rejected twice by the honourable court. However, Thursday, October 28 brought a ray of new hope to the family as the Bombay High court finally granted bail to the 23-year-old. A few hours ago, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted leaving from Mannat to bring Aryan home.

However, unfortunately, the star-kid could not leave Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail due to a delay in filing bail paperwork. It so happened that after Aryan Khan's bail order conditions were released, the formalities took a long time to be wrapped up on Friday evening. According to jail officials, if all the bail papers were submitted by 5.35 pm then release could have happened by 7 pm. Now, the star-kid has to wait until tomorrow to walk out of the jail. Amid this, Shah Rukh Khan was snapped while returning to Mannat.

Take a look at the photos here:

Previously, ANI tweeted, “Aryan Khan will not be released from the jail today. He will be released tomorrow morning: Arthur Road Jail officials”. Speaking of the case, Aryan Khan was taken into custody on October 3, hours after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Along with Aryan, the other two accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were also granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

