PICS: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, 7 others arrested by NCB in drugs case; Report

Shah Rukh Khan has been in the limelight since last night ever since his son has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case. Reportedly, Aryan had come under the scanner of NCB after they raided a cruise party on Saturday night off the Mumbai coast. Sometime back we saw Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri leaving for the NCB office from Mannat and now, the latest buzz is that SRK’s son has been arrested in this drugs case.

In the pictures we can see, Aryan Khan being taken in the van by the NCB along with his friends who too were detained. Reportedly, besides Aryan, his close friend Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, and Gomit Chopra have also been arrested. Taking to their Instagram handle, ANI posted a video of Aryan and his friends who were being taken for the medical check-up. In the tweet, they wrote, “Three of the eight detained persons, in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were being taken for the medical test by NCB.”

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, NCB questioned Aryan Khan in connection with the rave party that was busted on Saturday night after officials raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

NCB sources said Aryan Khan’s phone was seized and scanned by the authorities to check for any indication of his involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs.

Aryan Khan is and 's eldest son. The couple also have a daughter, , and another son, AbRam.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being questioned, confirms NCB after drugs raid at Mumbai cruise party