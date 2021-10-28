PICS: Shah Rukh Khan's car spotted outside Mannat post son Aryan Khan’s bail

After almost three weeks of arrest, Aryan Khan was granted bail in NCB's cruise drugs bust case on October 28. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi represented SRK’s son in the court. The hearing was presided over by Justice Nitin Sambre who announced the verdict. Post his son’s bail, Shah Rukh Khan’s car was spotted outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat.

Hours after son Aryan Khan was granted bail, Shah Rukh Khan's fans swamped Mannat and scenes of celebrations ensued. The emotions for Shah Rukh Khan as a father were similar as he was all smiling with lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his entire team in a photograph. His manager Pooja Dadlani, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi's team as well as Maneshinde's close associates such as lawyer Anandini Fernandes got together for a picture. The snap was taken at Mumbai's Trident Hotel which is located at Nariman Point, minutes away from the Bombay High Court where Justice Nitin Sambre announced the bail verdict.

Apart from Aryan, his close friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail. The entire order with reasons and bail conditions will be released on Friday.

SRK’s legal team also shared a statement post Aryan’s bail. As per a report in India Today, the statement read as, “Aryan Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the High Court. No possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy, right from the first moment when he was detained on October 2, 2021. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to the almighty that our prayers were accepted by Mr Justice Nitin Sambre and he granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate. Satish Maneshinde and the legal team of Aryan.”