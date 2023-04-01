PICS: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Friday Night' look for the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is UNMISSABLE

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is all set to open today in Mumbai. Members of the Ambani family and many renowned faces of the showbiz world were seen gracing the opening ceremony with their presence.The ceremony will have a musical theatre Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation. From Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, many Bollywood celebs were snapped at the event. However, the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s look for the night was totally unmissable.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

King Khan arrived in style for the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. In the pictures, the actor can be seen donning a three-piece black suit as he posed for the cameras and looked super handsome. As soon as the pictures were shared, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. A user wrote, ‘Thought it’s Aryan for a second’, while another fan commented, ‘Srk giving competition to his own son.’ Moreover, Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan, and kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were seen posing with Salman Khan at the event.

Here are the pictures

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh was recently seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film managed to break several records at the box office and it went on to become SRK's highest-grossing film of all time. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan poses with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan in Shah Rukh Khan’s absence at NMACC opening