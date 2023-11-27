PICS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all things love as they enjoy family time together

Family gatherings are always the best time to catch up with our loved ones. A while ago, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor also had a blast at their family get-together. Mira posted some glimpses of their family time together and it was all about love and eating delicious food.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput enjoy family time together

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared some fun pictures of them having a gala time with their family. In the first photo, we can see multiple happy faces posing for the camera. Mira and Shahid also joined them as the room full of people flaunted their million-dollar smiles.

Next up she gave a peek into the yumminess that was served that night. The lip-smacking desserts are enough to leave anyone salivating. Sharing the pic, Mira penned, “The Duchess and her spread.”

Following that deliciousness was a picture of the couple of the hour, Shahid and Mira. They can be seen comfortably seated on a sofa. For the night, the couple wore casual outfits. While the Kabir Singh actor wore a pair of gray-hued loungewear set with Kapoor embroidered on it in Hindi, Mira wore a pair of black leather pants and a cozy-looking cardigan.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Back in 2015, Mira and Shahid got married at a private ceremony in Gurgaon on July 7. A year later, in August 2016 they were blessed with a baby girl they named Misha. The celebrity couple then welcomed their second child, a baby boy Zain in September 2018.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

When Shahid stepped into the film industry, his characters and charm earned him the title of ‘chocolate boy’. However, over the years he delivered movies in multiple genres and won millions of hearts. After Kabir Singh, Jersey, and then Bloody Daddy this year, he is now working on an Untitled romantic comedy movie expected to release next year. Additionally, he will also be seen in an investigative crime drama titled Deva in which he’s playing a cop opposite Pooja Hegde.

