PICS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Switzerland holiday is all about mountains, lakes & happy memories.

After a hectic filming schedule, Shahid Kapoor took off to the Swiss mountains with his family for a much-needed holiday. Accompanied by wifey Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain, the family of four have been hopping across Switzerland and exploring the wilderness of the beautiful country. From taking hikes to indulging in warm and cosy dinners, the lovebirds are also keeping their fans and followers updated on a daily basis.

Recently, both Shahid and Mira took to their respective Instagram handles to share some dreamy photos. Mira shared a picture of herself posing near the rail tracks with the majestic mountains in the background. She captioned it, "Zindagi ek rail ki patri hai." Meanwhile, Shahid shared a fun reel of himself on an auto-walk as he came towards the camera and Hindi music played int he background.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shahid also shared some happy moments that featured all 4 of them soaking in the sights of a beautiful lake and mountains. He also snapped a selfie with Mira Rajput.

Take a look at Shahid and Mira's Switzerland vacay photos:

Click here to watch Shahid's fun Switzerland reel.

Earlier, the actor had shared a photo with Mira and the kids and captioned it, "The heart is always full when you are with the ones who matter most. Unconditional pure and basic. Be with those who make your heart full. Always got your back my loves."

ALSO READ: PICS: Shahid Kapoor gives glimpse of his family holiday in Switzerland; Mira Rajput slays on their dinner date