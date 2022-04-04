PICS: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur win hearts with their style statement at Jersey trailer launch

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are busy bees these days and rightfully so. After all, they are gearing up for the release of Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie will mark Shahid and Mrunal’s first collaboration on the big screen and their onscreen chemistry has been the talk of the town for a while now. While this new jodi has been promoting the sports drama, Shahid and Mrunal have made the headlines today as they have unveiled the second trailer of Jersey at an event. Interestingly, the duo was winning hearts with their style statements at the trailer launch.

In the pics, Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in his black shirt and trousers which he had paired with his multi-colour jacket. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor was all smiles as he posed at the trailer launch event and his swag was unmatched. On the other hand, Mrunal looked radiant in her dark blue coloured outfit with spaghetti straps and plunging neckline. The actress had completed her look with a back pony and black heels. The duo was also seen posing with director Gowtam Tinnanuri at the launch.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s pics from Jersey trailer launch:

For the uninitiated, Jersey is the remake of the National Award-winning Telugu movie of the same name which featured Nani in the lead. This Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial will feature Shahid in the role of a cricketer. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, Jersey also features Pankaj Kapur in a key role. The sports drama is slated to release on April 14 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

