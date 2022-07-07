PICS: Shahid Kapoor calls Mira Rajput ‘survivor’ on 7th anniversary; Latter says ‘Love you beyond itch & back’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput make for an adorable couple and they never miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals. To note, Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage and tied the knot in 2015. Ever since then, the power couple is often seen treating fans with their mushy pics and glimpses of their happy moments with family. And as Shahid and Mira are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary today, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor took social media by storm as she penned a love note for her main on the special occasion.

Shahid Kapoor’s anniversary post for Mira Rajput

For the uninitiated, the power couple is currently holidaying in Switzerland with kids Misha and Zain and is enjoying every bit of it. Taking to his Instagram account, Shahid shared a cute selfie with his ladylove from their Swiss vacation. In the pic, Shahid looked dapper in his off white t-shirt while Mira was all smiles in her white t-shirt and bright yellow jacket as she held on to Shahid while posing for the camera. The Kabir Singh actor captioned the image as, “7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND”.

Mira Rajput’s anniversary wish for Shahid Kapoor

On the other hand, Mira also shared a love filled pic with Shahid from their Swiss diaries wherein they were seen basking in the sun together. In the pic, Shahid looked dapper in his grey sweatshirt with brown jeans while Mira wore a black t-shirt with denims. She was seen resting her head on Shahid’s shoulder and was evidently happy while holding her main man close to her. In the caption, Mira wrote, “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor” along with a heart emoticon.

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming movies

Talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s yet to be titled action entertainer. Besides, he will also be seen making his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s next project.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Anniversary: 4 times they proved they are the ultimate BOSS couple