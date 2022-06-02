PICS: Shahid Kapoor clicked at the airport in a dapper avatar; Jacqueline Fernandez rocks an all-white outfit

Shahid Kapoor has a sense of style that has always managed to impress his fans and well, keeping up with it, the Kabir Singh actor, earlier today, made a dashing entry at the airport on Thursday. He has gained a massive following owing to his exciting characters and film selections like Jab We Met, Haider, Padmaavat, Udta Punjab, and many more, over the years. Amid this, Shahid was seen making his way out of the city. He was seen dishing out some major style goals as he was spotted by the shutterbugs today. He sported a bandana print t-shirt along with cargo pants. To complete his look, he added a snapback cap and a cool pair of black sunglasses.

Apart from Shahid, Jacqueline Fernandez was also spotted at the airport today. She is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Bollywood industry. With her exquisite fashion sense and stunning visuals, she always manages to make her fans’ hearts skip a beat. She is also the paparazzi’s favourite as they follow her wherever she goes. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and they wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. In the photos, Jacqueline looked chic as she donned a white crop top and white sweatpants. Jacqueline also wore a bomber jacket which elevated her outfit. She wore white pointed heel boots and kept her tresses loose to complete her OOTD. Keeping COVID-19 in mind, the actress also wore a face mask.

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez' PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be making his digital debut with Raj and DK's web series Farzi with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashii Khanna. Jacqueline, on the other hand, will star next feature in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming directorial Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in the lead.

