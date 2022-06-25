PICS: Shahid Kapoor gives glimpse of his family holiday in Switzerland; Mira Rajput slays on their dinner date

Shahid Kapoor is a true blue family man and he has proved it time and again. The actor doesn’t miss out on a chance to spend quality time with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. In fact, Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying a family vacation in Switzerland and he is also sharing beautiful glimpses on his Instagram handle. In fact, his recent family pic from the picturesque location in Switzerland is making the headlines as it is dishing out major vacation goals.

In the pic, Mira, Misha and Zain were seen sitting on a rock and enjoying the beauty of Switzerland. On the other hand, Shahid was exuding charm in casuals as he posed in style in the pic. In the caption, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor wrote, “The heart is always full when you are with the ones who matter most. Unconditional pure and basic. Be with those who make your heart full. Always got your back my loves”. Soon Mira Rajput had also shared a glimpse of her Switzerland vacation as she had stepped out for a dinner date with her main man. In the pics, She was slaying in a black sweatshirt with a dark-coloured shrug and denims. Mira completed the look with long boots.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s posts:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor has some interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor will be seen making his OTT debut with Raj & DK’s next. On the other hand, the Kabir Singh actor has collaborated with Ali Abbas Zafar for the first time for an action entertainer. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Diana Penty has been roped in to play the lead in the project.